Bit Brother Limited [BTB] moved down -69.43: Why It’s Important

Bit Brother Limited [NASDAQ: BTB] slipped around -4.61 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.03 at the close of the session, down -69.43%. The company report on January 18, 2023 that Bit Brother Limited Announces Pricing of $7.1 Million Registered Direct Offering.

Bit Brother Limited (“Bit Brother, ” “We” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BTB), announced today that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain accredited investors to sell $7.1 million of its ordinary shares and warrants in a registered direct offering.

Under the terms of the securities purchase agreement, Bit Brother has agreed to sell 1,569,444 ordinary shares and warrants to purchase 2,354,166 ordinary shares. The warrants will be exercisable immediately upon the date of issuance and have an exercise price of $4.50. The warrants will expire five years from the date of issuance. The purchase price for one ordinary share and one corresponding warrant will be $4.50. The gross proceeds to Bit Brother are estimated to be $7.1 million before deducting the placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses.

Bit Brother Limited stock is now -80.90% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BTB Stock saw the intraday high of $3.19 and lowest of $1.77 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.00, which means current price is +14.69% above from all time high which was touched on 01/11/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 201.57K shares, BTB reached a trading volume of 10597924 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bit Brother Limited [BTB]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bit Brother Limited is set at 1.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47.

How has BTB stock performed recently?

Bit Brother Limited [BTB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -81.53. With this latest performance, BTB shares dropped by -67.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.55 for Bit Brother Limited [BTB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.38, while it was recorded at 8.14 for the last single week of trading, and 4.64 for the last 200 days.

Bit Brother Limited [BTB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bit Brother Limited [BTB] shares currently have an operating margin of -1319.28 and a Gross Margin at -21.48. Bit Brother Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1548.72.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.04.

Bit Brother Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 41.60 and a Current Ratio set at 41.70.

Insider trade positions for Bit Brother Limited [BTB]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.20% of BTB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTB stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 8,253, which is approximately 85.294% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 4,562 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9000.0 in BTB stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $8000.0 in BTB stock with ownership of nearly -41.63% of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Bit Brother Limited [NASDAQ:BTB] by around 6,895 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 6,508 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 5,033 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,436 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTB stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 1,461 shares during the same period.