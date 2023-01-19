Berenberg lifts Cazoo Group Ltd [CZOO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cazoo Group Ltd [NYSE: CZOO] loss -17.61% on the last trading session, reaching $0.25 price per share at the time. The company report on January 18, 2023 that Cazoo Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Preliminary Financial Results and Revised 2023 Plan.

Strong end to FY22 with revised FY23 plan aimed at rapidly improving unit economics and extending cash runway.

Strong UK Retail unit sales of ~17,750 in Q4, up 100%+ YoY as consumers continue to shift online.

Cazoo Group Ltd represents 759.45 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $180.37 million with the latest information. CZOO stock price has been found in the range of $0.2314 to $0.33.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, CZOO reached a trading volume of 4693495 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cazoo Group Ltd [CZOO]:

Berenberg have made an estimate for Cazoo Group Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Cazoo Group Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on CZOO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cazoo Group Ltd is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for CZOO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

Trading performance analysis for CZOO stock

Cazoo Group Ltd [CZOO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.35. With this latest performance, CZOO shares gained by 20.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZOO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.80 for Cazoo Group Ltd [CZOO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2505, while it was recorded at 0.2703 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8302 for the last 200 days.

Cazoo Group Ltd [CZOO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cazoo Group Ltd [CZOO] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.53 and a Gross Margin at -4.02. Cazoo Group Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -81.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -94.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.65.

Cazoo Group Ltd [CZOO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CZOO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cazoo Group Ltd go to -1.68%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cazoo Group Ltd [CZOO]

There are presently around $72 million, or 39.40% of CZOO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CZOO stocks are: GREENVALE CAPITAL LLP with ownership of 46,829,640, which is approximately 61.482% of the company’s market cap and around 31.78% of the total institutional ownership; D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P., holding 36,826,525 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.1 million in CZOO stocks shares; and GENERAL CATALYST GROUP MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $8.5 million in CZOO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cazoo Group Ltd stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Cazoo Group Ltd [NYSE:CZOO] by around 33,817,131 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 47,166,652 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 211,366,913 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 292,350,696 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CZOO stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,929,246 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 15,861,311 shares during the same period.