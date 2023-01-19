Arcimoto Inc. [FUV] Is Currently -59.48 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Arcimoto Inc. [NASDAQ: FUV] traded at a low on 01/18/23, posting a -59.48 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.48. The company report on January 18, 2023 that Arcimoto, Inc. Announces Pricing of $12 Million Public Offering.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about January 20, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. We intend to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8514225 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Arcimoto Inc. stands at 29.83% while the volatility over the past one month is 17.81%.

The market cap for FUV stock reached $7.29 million, with 2.25 million shares outstanding and 2.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 173.06K shares, FUV reached a trading volume of 8514225 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arcimoto Inc. [FUV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUV shares is $90.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUV stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dawson James have made an estimate for Arcimoto Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Arcimoto Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcimoto Inc. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43.

How has FUV stock performed recently?

Arcimoto Inc. [FUV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -31.49. With this latest performance, FUV shares dropped by -37.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -96.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.50 for Arcimoto Inc. [FUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.35, while it was recorded at 4.59 for the last single week of trading, and 44.22 for the last 200 days.

Arcimoto Inc. [FUV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arcimoto Inc. [FUV] shares currently have an operating margin of -1021.78 and a Gross Margin at -290.97. Arcimoto Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1084.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -93.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -80.86.

Arcimoto Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for Arcimoto Inc. [FUV]

There are presently around $1 million, or 16.00% of FUV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUV stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 158,609, which is approximately 97.949% of the company’s market cap and around 15.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 76,395 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.19 million in FUV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $64000.0 in FUV stock with ownership of nearly -1.884% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arcimoto Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Arcimoto Inc. [NASDAQ:FUV] by around 135,947 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 122,097 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 154,919 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 412,963 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUV stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,807 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 91,359 shares during the same period.