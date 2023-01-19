Antero Resources Corporation [AR] moved down -4.55: Why It’s Important

Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE: AR] loss -4.55% on the last trading session, reaching $28.74 price per share at the time. The company report on January 11, 2023 that Antero Resources Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) (“Antero” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company plans to issue its fourth quarter 2022 earnings release on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

A conference call is scheduled on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 9:00 am MT to discuss the financial and operational results. A brief Q&A session for security analysts will immediately follow the discussion of the results. To participate in the call, dial in at 877-407-9079 (U.S.), or 201-493-6746 (International) and reference “Antero Resources.” A telephone replay of the call will be available until Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 9:00 am MT at 877-660-6853 (U.S.) or 201-612-7415 (International) using the conference ID: 137344438. To access the live webcast and view the related earnings conference call presentation, visit Antero’s website at www.anteroresources.com. The webcast will be archived for replay until Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 9:00 am MT.

Antero Resources Corporation represents 305.34 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.69 billion with the latest information. AR stock price has been found in the range of $28.73 to $30.35.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.33M shares, AR reached a trading volume of 6038370 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Antero Resources Corporation [AR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AR shares is $46.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Antero Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Antero Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $47, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on AR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Resources Corporation is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for AR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for AR in the course of the last twelve months was 2.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for AR stock

Antero Resources Corporation [AR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.90. With this latest performance, AR shares dropped by -16.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.53 for Antero Resources Corporation [AR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.38, while it was recorded at 29.46 for the last single week of trading, and 35.63 for the last 200 days.

Antero Resources Corporation [AR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Antero Resources Corporation [AR] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.31 and a Gross Margin at +33.53. Antero Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.85.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.29.

Antero Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Antero Resources Corporation [AR]

There are presently around $6,701 million, or 79.90% of AR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 45,737,900, which is approximately 2.983% of the company’s market cap and around 4.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,099,674 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $778.85 million in AR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $356.27 million in AR stock with ownership of nearly -4.88% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Antero Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 243 institutional holders increased their position in Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE:AR] by around 27,081,103 shares. Additionally, 186 investors decreased positions by around 39,505,163 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 166,583,456 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 233,169,722 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AR stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,882,272 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 6,539,907 shares during the same period.