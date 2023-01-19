Amyris Inc. [AMRS] is 6.86% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRS] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.67 during the day while it closed the day at $1.63. The company report on January 4, 2023 that AMYRIS TO PRESENT AT THE 41st ANNUAL J.P. MORGAN HEALTH CARE CONFERENCE.

Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company accelerating the world’s transition to sustainable consumption through its Lab-to-Market™ technology platform today announced that management will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 11:15 am PT (2:15 pm ET) in San Francisco.

A live webcast of the presentation and a replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at https://investors.amyris.com/events-and-presentations.

Amyris Inc. stock has also gained 11.22% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMRS stock has declined by -35.88% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.84% and gained 6.86% year-on date.

The market cap for AMRS stock reached $534.86 million, with 322.29 million shares outstanding and 233.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.42M shares, AMRS reached a trading volume of 5479284 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMRS shares is $7.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMRS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Amyris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Amyris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $2, while ROTH Capital kept a Neutral rating on AMRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amyris Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07.

AMRS stock trade performance evaluation

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.22. With this latest performance, AMRS shares dropped by -1.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.96 for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8378, while it was recorded at 1.5470 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5699 for the last 200 days.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amyris Inc. [AMRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.31 and a Gross Margin at +51.77. Amyris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -679.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.95.

Amyris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Amyris Inc. [AMRS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amyris Inc. go to 30.00%.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $191 million, or 38.90% of AMRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,793,472, which is approximately 3.737% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,269,048 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.7 million in AMRS stocks shares; and VIVO CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $12.67 million in AMRS stock with ownership of nearly -33.425% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amyris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRS] by around 11,426,007 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 32,832,573 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 72,743,998 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,002,578 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRS stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,887,523 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 10,554,359 shares during the same period.