Alcoa Corporation [AA] Stock trading around $53.45 per share: What’s Next?

Alcoa Corporation [NYSE: AA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.57% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.89%. The company report on January 18, 2023 that Alcoa Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) today reported fourth quarter and full year 2022 results, ending a year in which Alcoa maintained a strong balance sheet, provided capital returns to stockholders, and advanced sustainably through strategic restarts of capacity and progression of its breakthrough technologies.

The Company also worked to mitigate challenging market conditions throughout the year that included high costs for raw materials and energy and lower sequential pricing in the Alumina and Aluminum segments in the fourth quarter.

Over the last 12 months, AA stock dropped by -12.93%. The one-year Alcoa Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.55. The average equity rating for AA stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.23 billion, with 179.00 million shares outstanding and 175.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.86M shares, AA stock reached a trading volume of 8773285 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Alcoa Corporation [AA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AA shares is $50.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Alcoa Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Alcoa Corporation stock. On September 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AA shares from 51 to 66.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alcoa Corporation is set at 2.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for AA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for AA in the course of the last twelve months was 12.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

AA Stock Performance Analysis:

Alcoa Corporation [AA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.89. With this latest performance, AA shares gained by 23.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.62 for Alcoa Corporation [AA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.93, while it was recorded at 53.64 for the last single week of trading, and 51.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alcoa Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alcoa Corporation [AA] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.01 and a Gross Margin at +21.08. Alcoa Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.45.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.87.

Alcoa Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

AA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alcoa Corporation go to 12.30%.

Alcoa Corporation [AA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,453 million, or 82.60% of AA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,404,443, which is approximately 0.343% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,840,170 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $953.56 million in AA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $388.54 million in AA stock with ownership of nearly -7.306% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alcoa Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 259 institutional holders increased their position in Alcoa Corporation [NYSE:AA] by around 17,067,004 shares. Additionally, 239 investors decreased positions by around 24,721,263 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 97,648,163 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 139,436,430 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AA stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,515,714 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 12,952,948 shares during the same period.