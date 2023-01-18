William Blair lifts VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VTGN] closed the trading session at $0.18 on 01/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.1554, while the highest price level was $0.193. The company report on January 10, 2023 that Vistagen Announces Completion of Last Patient, Last Visit in Phase 2 Clinical Trial of PH94B for the Treatment of Adjustment Disorder with Anxiety.

Topline results of the exploratory Phase 2 clinical study anticipated in Q1 2023.

Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that the last patient has completed the study protocol in its Phase 2 clinical trial of PH94B for the treatment of adults experiencing adjustment disorder with anxiety (AjDA).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 78.45 percent and weekly performance of 23.94 percent. The stock has been moved at -76.84 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 53.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 64.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.12M shares, VTGN reached to a volume of 9937158 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]:

William Blair have made an estimate for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

VTGN stock trade performance evaluation

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.94. With this latest performance, VTGN shares gained by 53.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.95 for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1309, while it was recorded at 0.1651 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5241 for the last 200 days.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -4308.68 and a Gross Margin at +26.49. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4307.19.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.22.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10 million, or 28.90% of VTGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTGN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,694,556, which is approximately -0.183% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 9,096,538 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.67 million in VTGN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.04 million in VTGN stock with ownership of nearly 44.583% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VTGN] by around 13,936,645 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 94,616,001 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 52,096,121 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,456,525 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTGN stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,199,158 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 85,616,681 shares during the same period.