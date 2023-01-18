why Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.87

Uranium Energy Corp. [AMEX: UEC] traded at a low on 01/17/23, posting a -4.31 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.77. The company report on January 12, 2023 that Uranium Energy Corp Files S-K 1300 Technical Summary Report for Shea Creek Project in Saskatchewan.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

NYSE American: UEC.

This TRS filing for Shea Creek is the first Saskatchewan resource estimate reported by the Company since its acquisition of UEX Corporation (“UEX”) in August of 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5703730 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Uranium Energy Corp. stands at 4.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.92%.

The market cap for UEC stock reached $1.39 billion, with 369.80 million shares outstanding and 363.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.04M shares, UEC reached a trading volume of 5703730 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UEC shares is $6.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UEC stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Uranium Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Uranium Energy Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.50, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Speculative Buy rating on UEC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uranium Energy Corp. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for UEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18.

How has UEC stock performed recently?

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.83. With this latest performance, UEC shares gained by 13.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.63 for Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.72, while it was recorded at 3.91 for the last single week of trading, and 3.92 for the last 200 days.

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.62 and a Gross Margin at -18.31. Uranium Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.68.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.01.

Uranium Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Insider trade positions for Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]

There are presently around $560 million, or 46.10% of UEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UEC stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 21,284,529, which is approximately -29.191% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,966,986 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $79.05 million in UEC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $70.46 million in UEC stock with ownership of nearly 27.656% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uranium Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Uranium Energy Corp. [AMEX:UEC] by around 25,747,094 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 15,569,541 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 107,175,963 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,492,598 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UEC stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,661,735 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,118,763 shares during the same period.