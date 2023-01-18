why United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.41

United Microelectronics Corporation [NYSE: UMC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.00% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.08%. The company report on January 16, 2023 that UMC Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results.

Full-year 2022 operating income exceeds NT$100bn with automotive revenue up 82% YoY.

Over the last 12 months, UMC stock dropped by -28.41%. The one-year United Microelectronics Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.24. The average equity rating for UMC stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.93 billion, with 2.46 billion shares outstanding and 2.25 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.59M shares, UMC stock reached a trading volume of 8481653 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UMC shares is $7.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for United Microelectronics Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2022, representing the official price target for United Microelectronics Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Microelectronics Corporation is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for UMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for UMC in the course of the last twelve months was 7.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

UMC Stock Performance Analysis:

United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.08. With this latest performance, UMC shares gained by 5.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.44 for United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.06, while it was recorded at 7.51 for the last single week of trading, and 7.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into United Microelectronics Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.81 and a Gross Margin at +31.96. United Microelectronics Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.19.

Return on Total Capital for UMC is now 13.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.95. Additionally, UMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.14.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.United Microelectronics Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

UMC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Microelectronics Corporation go to 34.10%.

United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] Insider Position Details

Positions in United Microelectronics Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in United Microelectronics Corporation [NYSE:UMC] by around 27,169,316 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 19,792,138 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 90,220,978 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,182,432 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UMC stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,213,712 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 3,063,014 shares during the same period.