why Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $103.14

Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ: PDD] traded at a low on 01/17/23, posting a -2.22 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $94.85. The company report on January 16, 2023 that Temu Empowers Shoppers With Headstart to Affordable Valentine’s Day Shopping.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7216942 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Pinduoduo Inc. stands at 3.41% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.31%.

The market cap for PDD stock reached $115.55 billion, with 1.26 billion shares outstanding and 908.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.92M shares, PDD reached a trading volume of 7216942 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDD shares is $103.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDD stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Pinduoduo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Pinduoduo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on PDD stock. On May 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PDD shares from 27 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinduoduo Inc. is set at 4.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for PDD in the course of the last twelve months was 20.29.

How has PDD stock performed recently?

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.70. With this latest performance, PDD shares gained by 5.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.09 for Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.44, while it was recorded at 94.48 for the last single week of trading, and 59.93 for the last 200 days.

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Pinduoduo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pinduoduo Inc. go to 66.83%.

Insider trade positions for Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]

There are presently around $28,286 million, or 25.50% of PDD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PDD stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 28,210,841, which is approximately 0.394% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,309,402 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.21 billion in PDD stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.79 billion in PDD stock with ownership of nearly -13.748% of the company’s market capitalization.

260 institutional holders increased their position in Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ:PDD] by around 44,761,964 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 28,700,037 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 224,754,996 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 298,216,997 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PDD stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,668,742 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 2,257,697 shares during the same period.