why Geron Corporation [GERN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.33

Geron Corporation [NASDAQ: GERN] traded at a high on 01/17/23, posting a 0.32 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.17. The company report on January 12, 2023 that Geron to Present at the B. Riley Securities 3rd Annual Virtual Oncology Conference.

Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, today announced that John A. Scarlett, M.D., Geron’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside chat at the B. Riley Securities 3rd Annual Virtual Oncology Conference on January 18 at 1 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available through the Investor Relations section of Geron’s website under Events. Following the presentation, the webcast will be archived and available for replay for a period of 30 days.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7431039 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Geron Corporation stands at 9.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.82%.

The market cap for GERN stock reached $1.23 billion, with 405.24 million shares outstanding and 380.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.99M shares, GERN reached a trading volume of 7431039 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Geron Corporation [GERN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GERN shares is $5.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GERN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Geron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Geron Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on GERN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Geron Corporation is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for GERN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 820.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

How has GERN stock performed recently?

Geron Corporation [GERN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.46. With this latest performance, GERN shares gained by 34.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 83.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 183.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GERN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.84 for Geron Corporation [GERN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.37, while it was recorded at 3.23 for the last single week of trading, and 2.02 for the last 200 days.

Geron Corporation [GERN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Geron Corporation [GERN] shares currently have an operating margin of -8183.70 and a Gross Margin at +43.79. Geron Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8335.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.75.

Geron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for Geron Corporation [GERN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GERN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Geron Corporation go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Geron Corporation [GERN]

There are presently around $601 million, or 50.50% of GERN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GERN stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 30,126,299, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,616,761 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $84.38 million in GERN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $57.84 million in GERN stock with ownership of nearly -7.527% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Geron Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in Geron Corporation [NASDAQ:GERN] by around 17,240,552 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 21,650,330 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 150,846,362 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 189,737,244 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GERN stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,147,260 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,465,739 shares during the same period.