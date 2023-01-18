why Genius Group Limited [GNS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $19.00

Genius Group Limited [AMEX: GNS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 22.15% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 60.25%. The company report on January 9, 2023 that Genius Group Signs Term Sheet for US$7.5 Million Share Subscription and Purchase Agreement.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) (“Genius Group” or the “Company”), a leading entrepreneur edtech and education group, signed a non-binding term sheet with Global Corporate Finance (the “Purchaser”) to place up to US$7.5 million of financing, pursuant to the sale of the Company’s ordinary shares in at-the-market financing transactions (the “ATM Financing Commitment”). The ATM Financing Commitment is subject to final due diligence, certain customary closing conditions, and the parties entering into a definitive binding agreement which is expected to be entered into within 30 days.

In accordance with the proposed terms in the term sheet, the Company would issue ordinary shares, registered under a registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Registration Statement”), which ordinary shares would be issued at a price equal to the lowest calculated VWAP of the ordinary shares for the applicable pricing method, minus an 8% discount. The ordinary shares would be issued in tranches at the Company’s sole discretion over the 30-month term, subject to terms and conditions to be negotiated and included in the definitive agreement. The Company would pay a $150,000 commitment fee (2% of the ATM Financing Commitment) to the Purchaser, payable in ordinary shares, also registered under the Registration Statement, half of which would be payable when the Registration Statement is declared effective and the remaining with the first sale of ordinary shares by the Company.

The one-year Genius Group Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 96.95.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.87 million, with 24.31 million shares outstanding and 10.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 326.90K shares, GNS stock reached a trading volume of 14552885 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Genius Group Limited [GNS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Group Limited is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

GNS Stock Performance Analysis:

Genius Group Limited [GNS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 60.25. With this latest performance, GNS shares gained by 71.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.68% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.49 for Genius Group Limited [GNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4340, while it was recorded at 0.4494 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Genius Group Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genius Group Limited [GNS] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.16 and a Gross Margin at +21.28. Genius Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.49.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.40.

Genius Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Genius Group Limited [GNS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.50% of GNS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNS stocks are: JANE STREET GROUP, LLC with ownership of 52,503, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 51.19% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 32,727 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19000.0 in GNS stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $4000.0 in GNS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genius Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Genius Group Limited [AMEX:GNS] by around 100,712 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 17,993 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 13,902 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,803 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNS stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 92,209 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 17,993 shares during the same period.