Wells Fargo slashes price target on QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] – find out why.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ: QCOM] surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $121.32 during the day while it closed the day at $120.28. The company report on January 17, 2023 that Why 5G Fixed Wireless Access Is Integral to Bridging the Digital Divide.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Qualcomm

QUALCOMM Incorporated stock has also gained 4.95% of its value over the past 7 days. However, QCOM stock has inclined by 9.40% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -15.11% and gained 9.41% year-on date.

The market cap for QCOM stock reached $136.35 billion, with 1.12 billion shares outstanding and 1.12 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.25M shares, QCOM reached a trading volume of 6175995 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QCOM shares is $146.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QCOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for QUALCOMM Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2022, representing the official price target for QUALCOMM Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $180, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on QCOM stock. On October 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for QCOM shares from 220 to 170.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QUALCOMM Incorporated is set at 3.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for QCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for QCOM in the course of the last twelve months was 37.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

QCOM stock trade performance evaluation

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.95. With this latest performance, QCOM shares dropped by -1.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.20 for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 117.23, while it was recorded at 119.48 for the last single week of trading, and 129.46 for the last 200 days.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

QUALCOMM Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QUALCOMM Incorporated go to -7.47%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $96,245 million, or 74.10% of QCOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QCOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 108,549,542, which is approximately 1.504% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 82,719,169 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.95 billion in QCOM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.72 billion in QCOM stock with ownership of nearly 1.115% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QUALCOMM Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,153 institutional holders increased their position in QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ:QCOM] by around 33,832,464 shares. Additionally, 1,027 investors decreased positions by around 37,345,719 shares, while 290 investors held positions by with 728,999,069 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 800,177,252 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QCOM stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,517,224 shares, while 161 institutional investors sold positions of 2,249,683 shares during the same period.