Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE: NLY] slipped around -0.2 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $22.50 at the close of the session, down -0.88%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) (“Annaly” or the “Company”) today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Steven F. Campbell, the Company’s Chief Operating Officer, to the additional office of President, effective immediately.

As President and Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Campbell will continue to report to David Finkelstein, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, who previously held the role of President since March 2020. Mr. Campbell will continue to work closely with the executive team to help oversee Annaly’s overall strategy, operations and risk management.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. stock is now 6.74% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NLY Stock saw the intraday high of $22.82 and lowest of $22.45 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 32.00, which means current price is +6.38% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.14M shares, NLY reached a trading volume of 6815181 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLY shares is $21.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price from $6.25 to $6.75. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Annaly Capital Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8.75 to $7.25, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on NLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Annaly Capital Management Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.13.

How has NLY stock performed recently?

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.09. With this latest performance, NLY shares gained by 2.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.25 for Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.27, while it was recorded at 22.54 for the last single week of trading, and 23.54 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. go to -4.98%.

Insider trade positions for Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]

There are presently around $5,589 million, or 55.40% of NLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 53,392,316, which is approximately 62.878% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 41,065,547 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $923.98 million in NLY stocks shares; and ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $324.85 million in NLY stock with ownership of nearly 28.192% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Annaly Capital Management Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 345 institutional holders increased their position in Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE:NLY] by around 74,435,944 shares. Additionally, 396 investors decreased positions by around 12,556,419 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 161,404,410 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 248,396,773 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLY stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,744,891 shares, while 241 institutional investors sold positions of 5,922,114 shares during the same period.