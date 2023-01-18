Wall Street Analyst Resumed Macy’s Inc. [M]. What else is Wall St. saying

Macy’s Inc. [NYSE: M] slipped around -0.11 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $22.90 at the close of the session, down -0.48%. The company report on January 10, 2023 that Macy’s Holiday Fundraising Campaign Raises $4.8 Million to Support Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

The inaugural fundraising and awareness campaign of the new multi-year partnership connects the power of mentorship to more youth across the nation.

In celebration of National Mentoring Month, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA), the nation’s preeminent one-to-one youth mentoring organization, is thrilled to announce fundraising results from Macy’s holiday campaign. Under its social purpose platform Mission Every One, committed to creating brighter futures with bold representation for all, Macy’s customers raised $4.8 million to help fuel life-changing mentoring experiences. The campaign marked the launch of a multi-year partnership between BBBSA and Macy’s.

Macy’s Inc. stock is now 10.90% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. M Stock saw the intraday high of $23.047 and lowest of $22.69 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.21, which means current price is +14.50% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.45M shares, M reached a trading volume of 8785202 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Macy’s Inc. [M]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for M shares is $23.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on M stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Macy’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $20 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Macy’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on M stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for M shares from 45 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Macy’s Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for M stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for M in the course of the last twelve months was 4.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.10.

How has M stock performed recently?

Macy’s Inc. [M] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.09. With this latest performance, M shares gained by 5.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for M stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.05 for Macy’s Inc. [M]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.50, while it was recorded at 22.35 for the last single week of trading, and 20.34 for the last 200 days.

Macy’s Inc. [M]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Macy’s Inc. [M] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.05 and a Gross Margin at +37.41. Macy’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.65.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.54.

Macy’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Macy’s Inc. [M]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for M. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Macy’s Inc. go to -7.75%.

Insider trade positions for Macy’s Inc. [M]

There are presently around $5,012 million, or 83.60% of M stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of M stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,322,968, which is approximately -6.847% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,582,671 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $562.94 million in M stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $242.08 million in M stock with ownership of nearly -0.546% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Macy’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 181 institutional holders increased their position in Macy’s Inc. [NYSE:M] by around 33,569,613 shares. Additionally, 233 investors decreased positions by around 45,099,812 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 140,178,079 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 218,847,504 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. M stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,125,967 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 6,625,751 shares during the same period.