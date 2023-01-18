Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]. What else is Wall St. saying

Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UPST] jumped around 0.3 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $17.29 at the close of the session, up 1.77%. The company report on January 17, 2023 that Upstart to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings on February 14, 2023.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, announced today that its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 business and financial results will be released on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 after the market close. Upstart will host a conference call and live webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. Prior to the conference call, the fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings press release and investor presentation will be available on Upstart’s investor relations website at ir.upstart.com.

Live webcast. The live webcast will be accessible on Upstart’s investor relations website, ir.upstart.com, and an archived webcast of the conference call will be available after the conference call.

Upstart Holdings Inc. stock is now 30.79% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UPST Stock saw the intraday high of $18.3327 and lowest of $16.63 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 161.00, which means current price is +37.99% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.26M shares, UPST reached a trading volume of 5794190 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPST shares is $15.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPST stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Upstart Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $32 to $22, while Atlantic Equities kept a Underweight rating on UPST stock. On July 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for UPST shares from 40 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upstart Holdings Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.25.

How has UPST stock performed recently?

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.26. With this latest performance, UPST shares gained by 2.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.53 for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.85, while it was recorded at 16.22 for the last single week of trading, and 34.44 for the last 200 days.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.60. Upstart Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.96.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.79.

Earnings analysis for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Upstart Holdings Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]

There are presently around $548 million, or 39.40% of UPST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,011,997, which is approximately -0.769% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 4,333,038 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $74.92 million in UPST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $49.66 million in UPST stock with ownership of nearly -6.556% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Upstart Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UPST] by around 5,942,586 shares. Additionally, 192 investors decreased positions by around 10,898,701 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 14,856,389 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,697,676 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPST stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,633,173 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 6,698,663 shares during the same period.