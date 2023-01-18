Visa Inc. [V] Revenue clocked in at $29.31 billion, up 7.34% YTD: What’s Next?

Visa Inc. [NYSE: V] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.03% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.01%. The company report on January 16, 2023 that Uber Eats and Visa Partner for Greener Restaurant Packaging.

Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Visa (NYSE:V) today announced a new program designed to support small-and medium-sized businesses in their transition to green and sustainable packaging solutions, as part of a broader year-long effort to support SMBs who use Uber Eats to grow their businesses.

Support for restaurants in New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris and Madrid to source sustainable packaging solutions.

Over the last 12 months, V stock rose by 3.72%. The one-year Visa Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.17. The average equity rating for V stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $460.91 billion, with 2.08 billion shares outstanding and 1.61 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.18M shares, V stock reached a trading volume of 6097268 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Visa Inc. [V]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for V shares is $251.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on V stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Visa Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Redburn raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Visa Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $270 to $260, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on V stock. On August 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for V shares from 230 to 225.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Visa Inc. is set at 4.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for V stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for V in the course of the last twelve months was 31.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

V Stock Performance Analysis:

Visa Inc. [V] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.01. With this latest performance, V shares gained by 4.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for V stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.78 for Visa Inc. [V]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 210.01, while it was recorded at 222.57 for the last single week of trading, and 204.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Visa Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Visa Inc. [V] shares currently have an operating margin of +67.38 and a Gross Margin at +77.50. Visa Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +49.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.38.

Visa Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

V Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for V. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Visa Inc. go to 14.92%.

Visa Inc. [V] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $347,096 million, or 98.90% of V stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of V stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 145,236,910, which is approximately 0.632% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 123,015,563 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.43 billion in V stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $15.72 billion in V stock with ownership of nearly -0.356% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Visa Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,471 institutional holders increased their position in Visa Inc. [NYSE:V] by around 70,416,716 shares. Additionally, 1,505 investors decreased positions by around 52,148,136 shares, while 351 investors held positions by with 1,433,917,752 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,556,482,604 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. V stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,203,961 shares, while 135 institutional investors sold positions of 5,852,003 shares during the same period.