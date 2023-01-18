Unity Software Inc. [U] stock Downgrade by Jefferies analyst, price target now $19

Unity Software Inc. [NYSE: U] surged by $0.81 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $32.42 during the day while it closed the day at $32.38. The company report on January 11, 2023 that Unity Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Webcast.

Unity (NYSE: U) announced today it will release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, with a webcast to follow at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. The webcast can be accessed at investors.unity.com along with the company’s earnings press release. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations website.

Unity Software Inc. stock has also gained 10.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, U stock has inclined by 11.73% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.22% and gained 13.26% year-on date.

The market cap for U stock reached $12.96 billion, with 403.04 million shares outstanding and 323.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.02M shares, U reached a trading volume of 8702535 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Unity Software Inc. [U]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for U shares is $34.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on U stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Unity Software Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Unity Software Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27.50, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on U stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unity Software Inc. is set at 2.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for U stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.21.

U stock trade performance evaluation

Unity Software Inc. [U] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.78. With this latest performance, U shares dropped by -0.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for U stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.36 for Unity Software Inc. [U]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.25, while it was recorded at 31.80 for the last single week of trading, and 42.61 for the last 200 days.

Unity Software Inc. [U]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Unity Software Inc. [U] shares currently have an operating margin of -46.70 and a Gross Margin at +77.16. Unity Software Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.96.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.18.

Unity Software Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Unity Software Inc. [U]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,466 million, or 57.30% of U stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of U stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 34,984,419, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; SC US (TTGP), LTD., holding 27,552,684 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $892.16 million in U stocks shares; and RESOLUTE ADVISORS LLC, currently with $698.07 million in U stock with ownership of nearly -0.915% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Unity Software Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 309 institutional holders increased their position in Unity Software Inc. [NYSE:U] by around 42,053,040 shares. Additionally, 256 investors decreased positions by around 35,730,833 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 183,661,518 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 261,445,391 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. U stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,701,342 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 9,391,868 shares during the same period.