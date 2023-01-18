UBS lifts Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: PGY] loss -13.65% on the last trading session, reaching $0.95 price per share at the time. The company report on January 11, 2023 that Pagaya’s Acquisition of Darwin Homes Powers Premier Tech-Enabled Single-Family Rental Platform.

Pagaya’s completion of its first M&A signals ability to accelerate its vision and add talented leadership.

Darwin expands Pagaya’s SFR platform into a next-generation, fully-integrated offering, optimizing both the resident and investor experience.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. represents 681.07 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $729.27 million with the latest information. PGY stock price has been found in the range of $0.8401 to $1.11.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, PGY reached a trading volume of 6091617 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGY shares is $4.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGY stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2, while Wedbush analysts kept a Neutral rating on PGY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14.

Trading performance analysis for PGY stock

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.65. With this latest performance, PGY shares gained by 45.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.12 for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0166, while it was recorded at 1.1120 for the last single week of trading.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.65.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY]

There are presently around $141 million, or 42.20% of PGY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGY stocks are: TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 74,384,378, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.88% of the total institutional ownership; CLAL INSURANCE ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LTD, holding 40,090,969 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.09 million in PGY stocks shares; and EJF CAPITAL LLC, currently with $17.0 million in PGY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

20 institutional holders increased their position in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:PGY] by around 77,251,374 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 3,841,633 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 67,090,038 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,183,045 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGY stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 76,889,628 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 263,888 shares during the same period.