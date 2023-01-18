Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC] is -2.38% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tritium DCFC Limited [NASDAQ: DCFC] traded at a high on 01/17/23, posting a 10.07 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.64. The company report on January 17, 2023 that Tritium Announces Largest Customer Order in Company History and Releases Preliminary Results for CY2022 with Record Sales, Revenue, and Backlog.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Tritium Charging.

Financial information at and for the period ended December 31, 2022 presented herein is preliminary. Complete financial results for the period will be published by the Company on Form 6-K within the standard timeframes prescribed by applicable SEC and exchange rules.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 57875365 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tritium DCFC Limited stands at 14.83% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.08%.

The market cap for DCFC stock reached $261.84 million, with 135.38 million shares outstanding and 80.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, DCFC reached a trading volume of 57875365 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DCFC shares is $8.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DCFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Tritium DCFC Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Tritium DCFC Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on DCFC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tritium DCFC Limited is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for DCFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.05.

How has DCFC stock performed recently?

Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.56. With this latest performance, DCFC shares gained by 31.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DCFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.11 for Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5078, while it was recorded at 1.5240 for the last single week of trading, and 5.2618 for the last 200 days.

Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Tritium DCFC Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC]

There are presently around $79 million, or 32.40% of DCFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DCFC stocks are: VARLEY HOLDINGS PTY LTD with ownership of 21,599,977, which is approximately -2.323% of the company’s market cap and around 51.74% of the total institutional ownership; RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC, holding 15,564,378 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.53 million in DCFC stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $5.76 million in DCFC stock with ownership of nearly 49.845% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tritium DCFC Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Tritium DCFC Limited [NASDAQ:DCFC] by around 4,507,905 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 969,150 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 42,815,471 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,292,526 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DCFC stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,463,442 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 74,207 shares during the same period.