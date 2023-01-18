Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] Is Currently -0.45 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ: SBUX] plunged by -$0.48 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $107.595 during the day while it closed the day at $106.75. The company report on January 17, 2023 that Starbucks and DoorDash Set to Expand Delivery Partnership Nationwide.

Northern California, Texas, Georgia, Florida, and other select markets launch service today, with store coverage expected in all 50 states by March 2023.

Starbucks Coffee Company (NASDAQ: SBUX) and DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE: DASH) announced the expansion of their partnership with new delivery service launching today in Northern California, Texas, Georgia, Florida and other select markets. Starbucks delivery via DoorDash will expand to additional markets over the coming months, with full nationwide availability anticipated in all 50 states by March 2023.

Starbucks Corporation stock has also gained 1.92% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SBUX stock has inclined by 23.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 33.05% and gained 7.61% year-on date.

The market cap for SBUX stock reached $120.95 billion, with 1.15 billion shares outstanding and 1.15 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.20M shares, SBUX reached a trading volume of 7449099 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $101.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Starbucks Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $100 to $106. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Starbucks Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $91, while Stephens analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on SBUX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corporation is set at 2.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBUX in the course of the last twelve months was 413.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

SBUX stock trade performance evaluation

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.92. With this latest performance, SBUX shares gained by 4.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.48 for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.92, while it was recorded at 106.43 for the last single week of trading, and 86.44 for the last 200 days.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.27 and a Gross Margin at +19.58. Starbucks Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.18.

Starbucks Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corporation go to 18.04%.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $86,368 million, or 72.10% of SBUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 103,852,100, which is approximately 1.452% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 73,498,198 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.85 billion in SBUX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.79 billion in SBUX stock with ownership of nearly 0.812% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starbucks Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,048 institutional holders increased their position in Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ:SBUX] by around 70,739,111 shares. Additionally, 1,008 investors decreased positions by around 41,716,035 shares, while 249 investors held positions by with 696,612,611 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 809,067,757 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBUX stock had 172 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,933,109 shares, while 125 institutional investors sold positions of 3,743,783 shares during the same period.