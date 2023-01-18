SentinelOne Inc. [S] stock Downgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $16

SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE: S] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.33% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.38%. The company report on January 12, 2023 that SentinelOne Selected by CISA’s Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative to Strengthen U.S. and International Cybersecurity Capabilities.

Initiative will Tap Threat Intelligence of SentinelLabs and Insights from SentinelOne’s Singularity XDR Platform.

SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced its membership in the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC) to further support the U.S. government’s strategy to secure the cyber ecosystem and critical infrastructure.

Over the last 12 months, S stock dropped by -65.62%. The one-year SentinelOne Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.58. The average equity rating for S stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.07 billion, with 280.63 million shares outstanding and 210.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.28M shares, S stock reached a trading volume of 7223276 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SentinelOne Inc. [S]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for S shares is $22.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on S stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for SentinelOne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $28 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2023, representing the official price target for SentinelOne Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on S stock. On December 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for S shares from 28 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SentinelOne Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for S stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.50.

S Stock Performance Analysis:

SentinelOne Inc. [S] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.38. With this latest performance, S shares dropped by -3.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for S stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.78 for SentinelOne Inc. [S]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.30, while it was recorded at 14.33 for the last single week of trading, and 23.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SentinelOne Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SentinelOne Inc. [S] shares currently have an operating margin of -130.49 and a Gross Margin at +60.12. SentinelOne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -132.37.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.16.

SentinelOne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

S Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for S. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SentinelOne Inc. go to -5.44%.

SentinelOne Inc. [S] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,788 million, or 92.70% of S stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of S stocks are: INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 34,646,230, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; THIRD POINT LLC, holding 19,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $275.69 million in S stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $255.16 million in S stock with ownership of nearly 4.731% of the company’s market capitalization.

143 institutional holders increased their position in SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE:S] by around 29,075,002 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 30,552,981 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 132,497,167 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 192,125,150 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. S stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,768,151 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 6,580,101 shares during the same period.