RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] – find out why.

Gilead Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: GILD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.00% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.36%. The company report on January 12, 2023 that Meet Gilead’s COVID-19 Virus Variants Hunters.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Gilead Sciences

Every time a serious new COVID-19 virus variant emerges, Gilead virologists Charlotte Hedskog and John Bilello, alongside their teams, mobilize as so-called “variant hunters.”.

Over the last 12 months, GILD stock rose by 18.82%. The one-year Gilead Sciences Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.4. The average equity rating for GILD stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $106.44 billion, with 1.25 billion shares outstanding and 1.25 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.92M shares, GILD stock reached a trading volume of 5693805 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GILD shares is $85.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GILD stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Gilead Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Gilead Sciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while DZ Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on GILD stock. On October 31, 2022, analysts increased their price target for GILD shares from 60 to 76.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gilead Sciences Inc. is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for GILD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for GILD in the course of the last twelve months was 20.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

GILD Stock Performance Analysis:

Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.36. With this latest performance, GILD shares dropped by -3.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GILD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.33 for Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.44, while it was recorded at 86.35 for the last single week of trading, and 68.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gilead Sciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.27 and a Gross Margin at +75.88. Gilead Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.13.

Gilead Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

GILD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GILD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gilead Sciences Inc. go to 1.82%.

Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $84,822 million, or 83.00% of GILD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GILD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 128,460,733, which is approximately 1.2% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 112,087,271 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.57 billion in GILD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.06 billion in GILD stock with ownership of nearly 2.232% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gilead Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 834 institutional holders increased their position in Gilead Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:GILD] by around 46,332,541 shares. Additionally, 660 investors decreased positions by around 38,974,699 shares, while 215 investors held positions by with 907,810,414 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 993,117,654 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GILD stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,001,398 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 1,548,588 shares during the same period.