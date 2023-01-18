PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] Is Currently 0.88 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PYPL] closed the trading session at $80.18 on 01/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $78.88, while the highest price level was $80.665. The company report on December 16, 2022 that PayPal Announces New Employee Inducement Grants.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced it has granted equity awards on December 15, 2022, under its 2022 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the “Plan”) to new employees who joined PayPal. The grants were previously approved by the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of PayPal Holdings, Inc. Information regarding the equity awards can be found on the company’s investor relations website at: https://investor.pypl.com/news-and-events/news/.

About PayPalPayPal has remained at the forefront of the digital payment revolution for more than 20 years. By leveraging technology to make financial services and commerce more convenient, affordable, and secure, the PayPal platform is empowering more than 430 million consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit paypal.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 12.58 percent and weekly performance of 4.02 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.18M shares, PYPL reached to a volume of 11254963 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYPL shares is $105.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for PayPal Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for PayPal Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PayPal Holdings Inc. is set at 2.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for PYPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for PYPL in the course of the last twelve months was 16.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

PYPL stock trade performance evaluation

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.02. With this latest performance, PYPL shares gained by 10.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.93 for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.84, while it was recorded at 79.18 for the last single week of trading, and 84.95 for the last 200 days.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.66 and a Gross Margin at +47.38. PayPal Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.70.

PayPal Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PYPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PayPal Holdings Inc. go to 11.36%.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $66,136 million, or 76.00% of PYPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PYPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 95,857,229, which is approximately 1.085% of the company’s market cap and around 0.24% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 74,997,812 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.01 billion in PYPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.58 billion in PYPL stock with ownership of nearly 1.339% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PayPal Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,081 institutional holders increased their position in PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PYPL] by around 77,822,537 shares. Additionally, 967 investors decreased positions by around 68,059,830 shares, while 210 investors held positions by with 678,964,336 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 824,846,703 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PYPL stock had 237 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,302,595 shares, while 152 institutional investors sold positions of 10,516,242 shares during the same period.