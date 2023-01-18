Oracle Corporation [ORCL] stock Initiated by Mizuho analyst, price target now $116

Oracle Corporation [NYSE: ORCL] price plunged by -0.67 percent to reach at -$0.6. The company report on January 17, 2023 that Oracle Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Financial Planning Software.

Oracle Positioned as a Leader Based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

Oracle has been named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Financial Planning Software for Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Performance Management (EPM). The Magic Quadrant, which evaluated 14 companies, recognized Oracle as a Leader for its “Ability to Execute” and “Completeness of Vision.” A complimentary copy of the report is available here.

A sum of 6512733 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.03M shares. Oracle Corporation shares reached a high of $89.44 and dropped to a low of $88.425 until finishing in the latest session at $88.60.

The one-year ORCL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.48. The average equity rating for ORCL stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Oracle Corporation [ORCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $92.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Oracle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $85 to $104. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Oracle Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $90 to $105, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on ORCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corporation is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 47.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

ORCL Stock Performance Analysis:

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.52. With this latest performance, ORCL shares gained by 8.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.31 for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.32, while it was recorded at 88.34 for the last single week of trading, and 74.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Oracle Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oracle Corporation [ORCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.38 and a Gross Margin at +76.37. Oracle Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.83.

Oracle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

ORCL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corporation go to 10.02%.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $99,094 million, or 42.70% of ORCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 135,890,240, which is approximately -0.869% of the company’s market cap and around 42.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 113,579,974 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.06 billion in ORCL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.45 billion in ORCL stock with ownership of nearly -1.513% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oracle Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 959 institutional holders increased their position in Oracle Corporation [NYSE:ORCL] by around 67,047,931 shares. Additionally, 964 investors decreased positions by around 63,703,724 shares, while 368 investors held positions by with 987,692,599 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,118,444,254 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORCL stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,151,499 shares, while 166 institutional investors sold positions of 11,673,311 shares during the same period.