Odeon lifts Morgan Stanley [MS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] traded at a high on 01/17/23, posting a 5.91 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $97.08. The company report on January 17, 2023 that Morgan Stanley Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Results.

Morgan Stanley Reports Fourth Quarter Net Revenues of $12.7 Billion, EPS of $1.26 and ROTCE of 12.6%; Full Year Net Revenues of $53.7 Billion, EPS of $6.15 and ROTCE of 15.3%.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) today reported net revenues of $12.7 billion for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared with $14.5 billion a year ago. Net income applicable to Morgan Stanley was $2.2 billion, or $1.26 per diluted share,1 compared with $3.7 billion, or $2.01 per diluted share,1 for the same period a year ago. Excluding integration-related expenses, earnings per diluted share in the fourth quarter was $1.31 versus $2.08 in the prior year quarter.1,6 The fourth quarter of 2022 was also impacted by severance costs of $133 million associated with a December employee action,2 partially offset by a net discrete tax benefit of $89 million.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 27869497 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Morgan Stanley stands at 2.95% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.08%.

The market cap for MS stock reached $162.05 billion, with 1.67 billion shares outstanding and 1.31 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.96M shares, MS reached a trading volume of 27869497 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Morgan Stanley [MS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $94.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2023, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $95 to $85, while Atlantic Equities kept a Neutral rating on MS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 2.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 66.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for MS in the course of the last twelve months was 1317.50.

How has MS stock performed recently?

Morgan Stanley [MS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.77. With this latest performance, MS shares gained by 7.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.10 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.44, while it was recorded at 91.52 for the last single week of trading, and 84.10 for the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.10. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Morgan Stanley [MS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 0.87%.

Insider trade positions for Morgan Stanley [MS]

There are presently around $137,571 million, or 63.80% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 121,341,253 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.78 billion in MS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $11.03 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly -4.728% of the company’s market capitalization.

738 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 49,688,832 shares. Additionally, 726 investors decreased positions by around 62,360,909 shares, while 236 investors held positions by with 1,305,038,035 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,417,087,776 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,142,532 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 8,792,469 shares during the same period.