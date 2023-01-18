Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] Revenue clocked in at $36.47 billion, up 2.75% YTD: What’s Next?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: OXY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.90% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.00%. The company report on January 10, 2023 that Occidental to Announce Fourth Quarter Results Monday, February 27, 2023; Hold Conference Call Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-866-871-6512 (international callers dial 1-412-317-5417) or via webcast at oxy.com/investors. Participants may pre-register for the conference call at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10173524/f531c7c588.

Over the last 12 months, OXY stock rose by 89.52%. The one-year Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.23. The average equity rating for OXY stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $59.21 billion, with 922.00 million shares outstanding and 908.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.29M shares, OXY stock reached a trading volume of 7479983 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OXY shares is $76.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OXY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $59 to $74, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on OXY stock. On November 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for OXY shares from 78 to 76.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Occidental Petroleum Corporation is set at 2.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for OXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for OXY in the course of the last twelve months was 5.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

OXY Stock Performance Analysis:

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.00. With this latest performance, OXY shares gained by 1.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 89.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.31 for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.79, while it was recorded at 64.80 for the last single week of trading, and 64.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Occidental Petroleum Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.99 and a Gross Margin at +29.29. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.71.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.41.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

OXY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OXY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Occidental Petroleum Corporation go to 26.58%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $46,586 million, or 79.40% of OXY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OXY stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 194,351,650, which is approximately 22.581% of the company’s market cap and around 0.18% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 94,978,388 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.15 billion in OXY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.0 billion in OXY stock with ownership of nearly -23.284% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Occidental Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 547 institutional holders increased their position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:OXY] by around 64,158,710 shares. Additionally, 485 investors decreased positions by around 105,189,921 shares, while 173 investors held positions by with 550,452,070 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 719,800,701 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OXY stock had 169 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,009,185 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 8,957,816 shares during the same period.