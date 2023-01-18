Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] – find out why.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [NYSE: LVS] loss -0.95% or -0.52 points to close at $54.45 with a heavy trading volume of 6638637 shares. The company report on January 12, 2023 that Las Vegas Sands to Pursue Multi-Billion-Dollar Downstate New York License at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum Site on Long Island.

Company to Kick Off Community Collaboration Effort to Develop Bid.

With the recent release of the New York State Gaming Commission’s Request for Application for three downstate New York gaming licenses, Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS), the world’s most valuable integrated resort company, today announced its intention to pursue the development of a multi-billion-dollar flagship hospitality, entertainment and casino project on Long Island, New York.

It opened the trading session at $54.52, the shares rose to $54.85 and dropped to $53.725, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LVS points out that the company has recorded 57.14% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -88.54% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.94M shares, LVS reached to a volume of 6638637 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LVS shares is $54.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Las Vegas Sands Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Las Vegas Sands Corp. stock. On July 21, 2022, analysts increased their price target for LVS shares from 43 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Las Vegas Sands Corp. is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for LVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.85.

Trading performance analysis for LVS stock

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.16. With this latest performance, LVS shares gained by 11.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.81 for Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.65, while it was recorded at 53.99 for the last single week of trading, and 38.84 for the last 200 days.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.19 and a Gross Margin at +13.39. Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.26.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.65.

Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Las Vegas Sands Corp. go to -1.75%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]

There are presently around $16,613 million, or 41.00% of LVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LVS stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 31,854,683, which is approximately 6.919% of the company’s market cap and around 56.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,535,785 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.72 billion in LVS stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.71 billion in LVS stock with ownership of nearly 0.187% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Las Vegas Sands Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 252 institutional holders increased their position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. [NYSE:LVS] by around 30,949,392 shares. Additionally, 271 investors decreased positions by around 30,441,338 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 243,714,126 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 305,104,856 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LVS stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,913,017 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 7,558,353 shares during the same period.