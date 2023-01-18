Mizuho slashes price target on Abbott Laboratories [ABT] – find out why.

Abbott Laboratories [NYSE: ABT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.11% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.11%. The company report on January 17, 2023 that Abbott Receives FDA Approval for Navitor™, a Next-Generation TAVI System Designed to Treat Aortic Stenosis.

Abbott’s new Navitor device features advancements to improve patient care, including reducing or eliminating risk of blood leakage around valve implant.

Transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) offers minimally invasive alternative to surgery for people with aortic stenosis, a common and life-threatening heart valve disease .

Over the last 12 months, ABT stock dropped by -12.54%. The one-year Abbott Laboratories stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.33. The average equity rating for ABT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $193.96 billion, with 1.75 billion shares outstanding and 1.73 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.57M shares, ABT stock reached a trading volume of 5647912 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Abbott Laboratories [ABT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABT shares is $119.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Abbott Laboratories shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Abbott Laboratories stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on ABT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abbott Laboratories is set at 2.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABT in the course of the last twelve months was 36.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

ABT Stock Performance Analysis:

Abbott Laboratories [ABT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.11. With this latest performance, ABT shares gained by 1.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.09 for Abbott Laboratories [ABT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 106.88, while it was recorded at 113.05 for the last single week of trading, and 108.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Abbott Laboratories Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Abbott Laboratories [ABT] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.36 and a Gross Margin at +53.89. Abbott Laboratories’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.35.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.53.

Abbott Laboratories’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

ABT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Abbott Laboratories go to 8.30%.

Abbott Laboratories [ABT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $145,459 million, or 76.20% of ABT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 154,563,421, which is approximately 1.319% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 133,336,257 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.12 billion in ABT stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $8.94 billion in ABT stock with ownership of nearly -1.611% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Abbott Laboratories stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,208 institutional holders increased their position in Abbott Laboratories [NYSE:ABT] by around 42,029,395 shares. Additionally, 1,126 investors decreased positions by around 39,820,248 shares, while 440 investors held positions by with 1,200,969,280 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,282,818,923 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABT stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,812,878 shares, while 150 institutional investors sold positions of 3,230,169 shares during the same period.