Market cap of The Boeing Company [BA] reaches 126.11B – now what?

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] traded at a low on 01/17/23, posting a -1.27 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $211.41. The company report on January 10, 2023 that Boeing Reports Commercial Orders and Deliveries for 2022.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Boeing [NYSE: BA] reported 774 commercial orders last year after cancellations and conversions, including 561 orders for the 737 family and 213 orders for the company’s market-leading twin-aisle airplanes. Boeing delivered 69 commercial jets in December, including 53 737 MAX, bringing total deliveries for 2022 to 480 airplanes.

“We worked hard in 2022 to stabilize 737 production, resume 787 deliveries, launch the 777-8 Freighter and, most importantly, meet our customer commitments,” said Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Stan Deal. “As the airline industry expands its recovery, we are seeing strong demand across our product family, particularly the highly efficient 737 MAX and the 787 Dreamliner. We will stay focused on driving stability within our operations and the supply chain as we work to deliver for our customers in 2023 and beyond.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6138898 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Boeing Company stands at 2.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.83%.

The market cap for BA stock reached $126.11 billion, with 596.30 million shares outstanding and 595.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.71M shares, BA reached a trading volume of 6138898 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Boeing Company [BA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BA shares is $209.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for The Boeing Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $213 to $220. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for The Boeing Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $209 to $222, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on BA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Boeing Company is set at 5.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05.

How has BA stock performed recently?

The Boeing Company [BA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.36. With this latest performance, BA shares gained by 12.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.40 for The Boeing Company [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 184.80, while it was recorded at 210.92 for the last single week of trading, and 157.69 for the last 200 days.

The Boeing Company [BA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Boeing Company [BA] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.10 and a Gross Margin at +10.41. The Boeing Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.75.

The Boeing Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for The Boeing Company [BA]

There are presently around $72,066 million, or 58.20% of BA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,200,241, which is approximately 1.506% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; NEWPORT TRUST CO, holding 44,977,130 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.51 billion in BA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.85 billion in BA stock with ownership of nearly -0.876% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Boeing Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 852 institutional holders increased their position in The Boeing Company [NYSE:BA] by around 19,420,097 shares. Additionally, 856 investors decreased positions by around 17,398,327 shares, while 298 investors held positions by with 304,061,891 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 340,880,315 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BA stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,464,475 shares, while 158 institutional investors sold positions of 5,813,931 shares during the same period.