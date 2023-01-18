Market cap of Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] reaches 761.70M – now what?

Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ: QRTEA] closed the trading session at $1.94 on 01/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.90, while the highest price level was $1.97. The company report on December 21, 2022 that Qurate Retail Group Awarded on Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023 List.

Qurate Retail GroupSM has been recognized on Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023. The world leader in video commerce ranked seventh out of 18 in the retail industry, and among the top 200 companies overall. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., a respected statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

Earlier this year, Qurate Retail Group released its second annual Corporate Responsibility report, highlighting significant advancements toward its goal of inspiring a more sustainable way to retail that is intentionally inclusive, entrepreneurially driven, responsibly curated and waste-smart. The company has a long-standing commitment to doing business the right way and creating positive change through initiatives in sustainability, diversity, equity, and inclusion, philanthropy, and many more.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 19.02 percent and weekly performance of 7.78 percent. The stock has been moved at -16.38 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.60M shares, QRTEA reached to a volume of 5610007 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QRTEA shares is $1.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QRTEA stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Qurate Retail Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $11.50 to $6.30. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Qurate Retail Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on QRTEA stock. On December 15, 2020, analysts increased their price target for QRTEA shares from 10 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qurate Retail Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for QRTEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59.

QRTEA stock trade performance evaluation

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.78. With this latest performance, QRTEA shares dropped by -8.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QRTEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.72 for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9276, while it was recorded at 1.9240 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8891 for the last 200 days.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.47 and a Gross Margin at +24.22. Qurate Retail Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.05.

Qurate Retail Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QRTEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qurate Retail Inc. go to -8.00%.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $611 million, or 85.90% of QRTEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QRTEA stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 49,354,711, which is approximately -0.697% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,355,412 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66.65 million in QRTEA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $48.93 million in QRTEA stock with ownership of nearly 1.984% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qurate Retail Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ:QRTEA] by around 29,076,376 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 38,141,303 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 247,913,881 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 315,131,560 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QRTEA stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,919,377 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 7,407,076 shares during the same period.