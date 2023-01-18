Market cap of MGO Global Inc. Common Stock [MGOL] reaches 64.63M – now what?

MGO Global Inc. Common Stock [NASDAQ: MGOL] gained 5.38% or 0.25 points to close at $4.90 with a heavy trading volume of 15954748 shares. The company report on January 13, 2023 that MGO Global’s Common Stock (“MGOL”) Has Commenced Trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

MGO Global Inc., operator of The Messi Store (“MGO Global” or the “Company”), today announced that its common stock has commenced trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market today under the ticker symbol “MGOL.”

On January 12, 2023, the Company priced its firm commitment underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of 1,500,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $5.00 per share. The gross proceeds to the Company from the Offering are expected to be $7,500,000 (not including any exercise by the underwriter of its over-allotment option) before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other Offering expenses.

If we look at the average trading volume of 14.43M shares, MGOL reached to a volume of 15954748 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MGO Global Inc. Common Stock [MGOL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGO Global Inc. Common Stock is set at 7.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 98.10.

Trading performance analysis for MGOL stock

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum.