Market cap of EQT Corporation [EQT] reaches 12.97B – now what?

EQT Corporation [NYSE: EQT] closed the trading session at $35.19 on 01/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $34.90, while the highest price level was $35.9799. The company report on January 17, 2023 that EQT Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) plans to issue its fourth quarter and year-end 2022 financial and operating results after market close on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, and will host a conference call with securities analysts on Thursday, February 16, 2023, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Topics of the teleconference will include financial and operating results, and other matters, with respect to the fourth quarter and year-end 2022. Additionally, EQT will provide an update on its 2023 financial and operational guidance, as well as year-end 2022 reserves. A brief Q&A session for securities analysts will immediately follow the discussion.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.02 percent and weekly performance of 1.50 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.75M shares, EQT reached to a volume of 5966629 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about EQT Corporation [EQT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQT shares is $56.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for EQT Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for EQT Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $60 to $40, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on EQT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EQT Corporation is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQT in the course of the last twelve months was 6.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

EQT stock trade performance evaluation

EQT Corporation [EQT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.50. With this latest performance, EQT shares dropped by -6.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.41 for EQT Corporation [EQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.19, while it was recorded at 34.48 for the last single week of trading, and 41.16 for the last 200 days.

EQT Corporation [EQT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EQT Corporation [EQT] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.57 and a Gross Margin at +43.44. EQT Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.90.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.82.

EQT Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

EQT Corporation [EQT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,677 million, or 99.20% of EQT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 45,624,743, which is approximately -25.646% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,038,225 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.34 billion in EQT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $832.45 million in EQT stock with ownership of nearly 78.074% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EQT Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 348 institutional holders increased their position in EQT Corporation [NYSE:EQT] by around 57,631,674 shares. Additionally, 242 investors decreased positions by around 51,040,299 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 251,567,147 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 360,239,120 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQT stock had 138 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,605,736 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 4,731,835 shares during the same period.