Market cap of Calyxt Inc. [CLXT] reaches 14.82M – now what?

Calyxt Inc. [NASDAQ: CLXT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 90.25% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 90.56%. The company report on January 17, 2023 that Calyxt and Cibus Announce the Signing of a Definitive Merger Agreement.

The transaction combines two companies in agriculture-based gene editing, with facilities for trait development and next-generation plant breeding.

Over the last 12 months, CLXT stock dropped by -83.10%. The one-year Calyxt Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 93.64. The average equity rating for CLXT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.82 million, with 46.78 million shares outstanding and 24.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 404.30K shares, CLXT stock reached a trading volume of 83254120 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Calyxt Inc. [CLXT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLXT shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLXT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Calyxt Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Calyxt Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on CLXT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Calyxt Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86.

CLXT Stock Performance Analysis:

Calyxt Inc. [CLXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 90.56. With this latest performance, CLXT shares gained by 102.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.53 for Calyxt Inc. [CLXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1615, while it was recorded at 0.2160 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2704 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Calyxt Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Calyxt Inc. [CLXT] shares currently have an operating margin of -102.09 and a Gross Margin at +0.89. Calyxt Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -112.36.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -114.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -58.10.

Calyxt Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Calyxt Inc. [CLXT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.40% of CLXT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLXT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 555,257, which is approximately 10.167% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, holding 501,798 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.18 million in CLXT stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.16 million in CLXT stock with ownership of nearly -30.959% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Calyxt Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Calyxt Inc. [NASDAQ:CLXT] by around 140,344 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 416,887 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 2,058,994 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,616,225 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLXT stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 76,341 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 154,441 shares during the same period.