Market Analysts see Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ORMP] falling to $3. Time to buy?

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ORMP] traded at a low on 01/17/23, posting a -10.22 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.02. The company report on January 11, 2023 that Oramed Announces Top-line Results from Phase 3 Trial of ORMD-0801 for the Treatment of Type 2 Diabetes.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq/TASE: ORMP), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral drug delivery platforms, announced today top-line results from its Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter clinical trial (ORA-D-013-1) comparing the efficacy of ORMD-0801 to placebo in patients with Type 2 Diabetes (T2D) at 26 weeks. ORA-D-013-1 enrolled 710 patients with T2D and inadequate glycemic control on two or three oral glucose-lowering agents.

The ORA-D-013-1 trial did not meet its primary endpoint, which compared the efficacy of ORMD-0801 to placebo in improving glycemic control as assessed by the mean change from baseline in A1C at 26 weeks. The trial also did not meet its secondary endpoint, which assessed the mean change from baseline in fasting plasma glucose at 26 weeks. There were no serious drug-related adverse events. Therefore, Oramed expects to discontinue its oral insulin clinical activities for T2D.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6581272 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 14.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.21%.

The market cap for ORMP stock reached $89.24 million, with 39.10 million shares outstanding and 37.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, ORMP reached a trading volume of 6581272 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ORMP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORMP shares is $21.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORMP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on ORMP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.61.

How has ORMP stock performed recently?

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ORMP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -78.85. With this latest performance, ORMP shares dropped by -75.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.10 for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ORMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.50, while it was recorded at 5.56 for the last single week of trading, and 7.17 for the last 200 days.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ORMP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ORMP] shares currently have an operating margin of -857.68. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -822.72.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.76.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 24.50 and a Current Ratio set at 24.50.

Insider trade positions for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ORMP]

There are presently around $8 million, or 10.10% of ORMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORMP stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 527,106, which is approximately -23.258% of the company’s market cap and around 4.80% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 503,031 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 million in ORMP stocks shares; and MORGAN JESS S & CO INC, currently with $0.74 million in ORMP stock with ownership of nearly 16.207% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ORMP] by around 552,249 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 3,228,935 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 169,683 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,950,867 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORMP stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 89,663 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 901,459 shares during the same period.