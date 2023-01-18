Market Analysts see Medtronic plc [MDT] falling to $89. Time to buy?

Medtronic plc [NYSE: MDT] closed the trading session at $80.35 on 01/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $79.38, while the highest price level was $80.95. The company report on January 17, 2023 that Why Supplier Diversity Matters.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

When companies harness the power of supplier diversity programs, they can have a transformative impact on their own businesses as well as underserved communities. By implementing supplier diversity initiatives, companies and organizations gain access to innovation from diverse networks of suppliers, reflect their values and commitments to social responsibility, and create positive community impacts through strengthened economic development. Here we explore why supplier diversity matters to Medtronic and how it can benefit both companies and communities alike.

Supplier diversity initiatives create jobs and wealth opportunity: By expanding the pool of suppliers to include diverse businesses, supplier diversity programs help ensure that minority and women-owned businesses have access to potentially life-changing economic opportunities. Diverse suppliers create job opportunities for people who may otherwise have difficulty accessing them. These jobs often come with access to improved wages and better benefits that help support a family, enable a child’s higher education, or buy a home. In some cases, these opportunities can positively impact a family’s economic stability for multiple generations. In 2022, Medtronic supplier diversity partnerships helped support 29,000 jobs with small and diverse owned business in the United States.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.38 percent and weekly performance of 3.62 percent. The stock has been moved at -8.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.54 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.48M shares, MDT reached to a volume of 8175651 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Medtronic plc [MDT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDT shares is $93.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Medtronic plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price from $106 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Medtronic plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $108 to $85, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on MDT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medtronic plc is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDT in the course of the last twelve months was 79.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

MDT stock trade performance evaluation

Medtronic plc [MDT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.62. With this latest performance, MDT shares gained by 1.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.11 for Medtronic plc [MDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.45, while it was recorded at 80.00 for the last single week of trading, and 90.24 for the last 200 days.

Medtronic plc [MDT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Medtronic plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Medtronic plc [MDT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Medtronic plc go to 2.71%.

Medtronic plc [MDT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $86,388 million, or 84.60% of MDT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 123,861,994, which is approximately 0.861% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 115,998,561 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.32 billion in MDT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.74 billion in MDT stock with ownership of nearly 1.6% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Medtronic plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 978 institutional holders increased their position in Medtronic plc [NYSE:MDT] by around 62,587,098 shares. Additionally, 898 investors decreased positions by around 47,373,595 shares, while 209 investors held positions by with 965,189,983 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,075,150,676 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDT stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,512,064 shares, while 149 institutional investors sold positions of 5,819,031 shares during the same period.