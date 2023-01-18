Market Analysts see Halliburton Company [HAL] gaining to $51. Time to buy?

Halliburton Company [NYSE: HAL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.30% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.17%. The company report on December 19, 2022 that Halliburton Named to the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) announced today it was named to the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), which recognize the top 10% most sustainable companies.

The DJSI use environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria to measure and rank the performance of best-in-class companies selected for its list. When compared to its peers, Halliburton ranked in the 98th percentile and received high marks in the Human Capital Development, Risk & Crisis Management, and Business Ethics categories.

Over the last 12 months, HAL stock rose by 52.27%. The one-year Halliburton Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.43. The average equity rating for HAL stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $38.18 billion, with 908.00 million shares outstanding and 905.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.84M shares, HAL stock reached a trading volume of 9618928 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Halliburton Company [HAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAL shares is $46.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Halliburton Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Strong Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Halliburton Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on HAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Halliburton Company is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAL in the course of the last twelve months was 91.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

HAL Stock Performance Analysis:

Halliburton Company [HAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.17. With this latest performance, HAL shares gained by 16.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.00 for Halliburton Company [HAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.93, while it was recorded at 41.86 for the last single week of trading, and 34.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Halliburton Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Halliburton Company [HAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.85 and a Gross Margin at +13.18. Halliburton Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.53.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.78.

Halliburton Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

HAL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Halliburton Company go to 48.75%.

Halliburton Company [HAL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $31,502 million, or 84.70% of HAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 98,642,116, which is approximately -1.107% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 80,149,822 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.41 billion in HAL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $2.7 billion in HAL stock with ownership of nearly 0.243% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Halliburton Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 441 institutional holders increased their position in Halliburton Company [NYSE:HAL] by around 60,039,495 shares. Additionally, 342 investors decreased positions by around 53,003,912 shares, while 140 investors held positions by with 627,659,697 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 740,703,104 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAL stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,795,734 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 8,254,681 shares during the same period.