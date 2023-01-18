Market Analysts see BP p.l.c. [BP] gaining to $42. Time to buy?

BP p.l.c. [NYSE: BP] jumped around 0.13 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $35.69 at the close of the session, up 0.37%. The company report on January 17, 2023 that Tritium Announces Largest Customer Order in Company History and Releases Preliminary Results for CY2022 with Record Sales, Revenue, and Backlog.

Financial information at and for the period ended December 31, 2022 presented herein is preliminary. Complete financial results for the period will be published by the Company on Form 6-K within the standard timeframes prescribed by applicable SEC and exchange rules.

BP p.l.c. stock is now 2.18% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BP Stock saw the intraday high of $35.88 and lowest of $35.52 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 36.11, which means current price is +6.43% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.63M shares, BP reached a trading volume of 6706744 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BP p.l.c. [BP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BP shares is $39.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for BP p.l.c. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2022, representing the official price target for BP p.l.c. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $31 to $36, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on BP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BP p.l.c. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for BP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for BP in the course of the last twelve months was 5.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has BP stock performed recently?

BP p.l.c. [BP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.65. With this latest performance, BP shares gained by 2.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.05 for BP p.l.c. [BP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.43, while it was recorded at 35.29 for the last single week of trading, and 31.39 for the last 200 days.

BP p.l.c. [BP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BP p.l.c. [BP] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.78 and a Gross Margin at +13.99. BP p.l.c.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.80.

Return on Total Capital for BP is now 6.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BP p.l.c. [BP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.48. Additionally, BP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BP p.l.c. [BP] managed to generate an average of $83,469 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.BP p.l.c.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for BP p.l.c. [BP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BP p.l.c. go to -4.00%.

Insider trade positions for BP p.l.c. [BP]

There are presently around $10,444 million, or 9.90% of BP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BP stocks are: ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with ownership of 27,060,391, which is approximately 2.231% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 24,249,517 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $865.47 million in BP stocks shares; and FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $571.82 million in BP stock with ownership of nearly 4.801% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BP p.l.c. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 407 institutional holders increased their position in BP p.l.c. [NYSE:BP] by around 25,457,824 shares. Additionally, 462 investors decreased positions by around 32,111,083 shares, while 218 investors held positions by with 235,063,507 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 292,632,414 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BP stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,221,657 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 5,314,082 shares during the same period.