JP Morgan lifts CarMax Inc. [KMX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

CarMax Inc. [NYSE: KMX] price surged by 3.75 percent to reach at $2.44. The company report on January 17, 2023 that CarMax Launches New Online Pre-Qualification Capability Where Customers Can Shop Cars Nationwide with Personalized Financing Terms.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Customers can save time by pre-qualifying online to receive personalized financing terms on CarMax’s nationwide inventory, with no impact to credit scores.

CarMax has redefined and transformed the used car buying experience by putting the customer at the center.

A sum of 7420692 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.81M shares. CarMax Inc. shares reached a high of $70.95 and dropped to a low of $63.34 until finishing in the latest session at $67.44.

The one-year KMX stock forecast points to a potential downside of -9.41. The average equity rating for KMX stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CarMax Inc. [KMX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMX shares is $61.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for CarMax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for CarMax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $100 to $75, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on KMX stock. On October 03, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KMX shares from 105 to 64.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CarMax Inc. is set at 3.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMX in the course of the last twelve months was 13.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

KMX Stock Performance Analysis:

CarMax Inc. [KMX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.55. With this latest performance, KMX shares dropped by -0.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.35 for CarMax Inc. [KMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.38, while it was recorded at 66.83 for the last single week of trading, and 82.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CarMax Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CarMax Inc. [KMX] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.91 and a Gross Margin at +9.64. CarMax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.61.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.75.

CarMax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

KMX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CarMax Inc. go to 16.50%.

CarMax Inc. [KMX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,024 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,838,785, which is approximately -0.062% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, holding 10,555,224 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $711.84 million in KMX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $682.74 million in KMX stock with ownership of nearly -1.031% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CarMax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 285 institutional holders increased their position in CarMax Inc. [NYSE:KMX] by around 8,159,808 shares. Additionally, 326 investors decreased positions by around 6,400,425 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 148,907,292 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 163,467,525 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMX stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,001,869 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 2,323,452 shares during the same period.