Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] moved down -0.62: Why It’s Important

Johnson & Johnson [NYSE: JNJ] closed the trading session at $172.36 on 01/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $172.09, while the highest price level was $174.58. The company report on December 22, 2022 that Johnson & Johnson Completes Acquisition of Abiomed.

Broadens MedTech Portfolio with World Leading Solutions for Heart Recovery.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.43 percent and weekly performance of -1.83 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.07 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.80 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.53M shares, JNJ reached to a volume of 6040825 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNJ shares is $185.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Johnson & Johnson shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Johnson & Johnson stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $185 to $178, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on JNJ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson & Johnson is set at 2.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNJ in the course of the last twelve months was 72.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

JNJ stock trade performance evaluation

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.83. With this latest performance, JNJ shares dropped by -4.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.57 for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 175.99, while it was recorded at 173.97 for the last single week of trading, and 173.47 for the last 200 days.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.11 and a Gross Margin at +68.14. Johnson & Johnson’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.70.

Johnson & Johnson’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson & Johnson go to 3.66%.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $309,521 million, or 70.80% of JNJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 245,340,875, which is approximately 1.161% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 199,892,348 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.45 billion in JNJ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $24.46 billion in JNJ stock with ownership of nearly 0.569% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Johnson & Johnson stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,789 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson & Johnson [NYSE:JNJ] by around 40,944,641 shares. Additionally, 1,578 investors decreased positions by around 50,260,095 shares, while 365 investors held positions by with 1,704,577,967 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,795,782,703 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNJ stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,469,371 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 4,025,654 shares during the same period.