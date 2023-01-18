Jasper Therapeutics Inc. [JSPR] moved up 7.88: Why It’s Important

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: JSPR] price surged by 7.88 percent to reach at $0.13. The company report on January 13, 2023 that Jasper Therapeutics Announces New Positive Briquilimab Data to be Presented at the 2023 Tandem Meetings: Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings of ASTCT and CIBMTR.

Three abstracts highlight the safety and efficacy of briquilimab combined with low-toxicity radiation conditioning to achieve full donor engraftment and leukemia disease eradication.

Data demonstrates that briquilimab is safe and well-tolerated as a conditioning agent in older patients, median age 70, with AML/MDS undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

A sum of 60496439 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.82M shares. Jasper Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $2.85 and dropped to a low of $1.76 until finishing in the latest session at $1.78.

The one-year JSPR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 71.52. The average equity rating for JSPR stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Jasper Therapeutics Inc. [JSPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JSPR shares is $6.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JSPR stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Jasper Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Jasper Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jasper Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.41 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45.

JSPR Stock Performance Analysis:

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. [JSPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.27. With this latest performance, JSPR shares gained by 193.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JSPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.13 for Jasper Therapeutics Inc. [JSPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8318, while it was recorded at 1.6640 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7961 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Jasper Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.38.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.10 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. [JSPR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $36 million, or 61.50% of JSPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JSPR stocks are: QIMING U.S. VENTURES MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 5,852,982, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; ABINGWORTH LLP, holding 5,628,558 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.02 million in JSPR stocks shares; and VELAN CAPITAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $5.73 million in JSPR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jasper Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Jasper Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:JSPR] by around 796,939 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 354,509 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 19,185,624 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,337,072 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JSPR stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 341,500 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 34,002 shares during the same period.