IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] Revenue clocked in at $1.33 billion, up 5.04% YTD: What’s Next?

IAMGOLD Corporation [NYSE: IAG] loss -2.17% or -0.06 points to close at $2.71 with a heavy trading volume of 5650736 shares. The company report on January 17, 2023 that IAMGOLD Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Production Results.

All monetary amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – January 17, 2023) – IAMGOLD Corporation (TSX: IMG) (NYSE: IAG) (“IAMGOLD” or the “Company”) today announced preliminary full year and fourth quarter 2022 operational results.

It opened the trading session at $2.77, the shares rose to $2.80 and dropped to $2.66, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IAG points out that the company has recorded 92.20% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -194.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.18M shares, IAG reached to a volume of 5650736 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IAG shares is $2.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for IAMGOLD Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2022, representing the official price target for IAMGOLD Corporation stock. On October 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for IAG shares from 2.10 to 1.65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IAMGOLD Corporation is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for IAG in the course of the last twelve months was 7.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for IAG stock

IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.83. With this latest performance, IAG shares gained by 33.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 92.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.54 for IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.14, while it was recorded at 2.70 for the last single week of trading, and 1.90 for the last 200 days.

IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.69 and a Gross Margin at -3.94. IAMGOLD Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.02.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.94.

IAMGOLD Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]

There are presently around $630 million, or 76.80% of IAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IAG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 46,106,585, which is approximately -3.195% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; DONALD SMITH & CO., INC., holding 39,915,231 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $108.17 million in IAG stocks shares; and KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC, currently with $64.51 million in IAG stock with ownership of nearly -19.077% of the company’s market capitalization.

48 institutional holders increased their position in IAMGOLD Corporation [NYSE:IAG] by around 14,260,981 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 25,543,068 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 192,835,106 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 232,639,155 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IAG stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,294,325 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,392,104 shares during the same period.