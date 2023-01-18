Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] gain 8.47% so far this year. What now?

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ: HST] gained 2.35% or 0.4 points to close at $17.41 with a heavy trading volume of 8762138 shares. The company report on January 4, 2023 that Host Hotels & Resorts Completes $2.5 Billion Sustainability-Linked Credit Facility Refinancing, Maintains Pricing.

The Agreement extends maturities from January 2025 to January 2028, including all extension options, and continues to provide a $1.5 billion revolving credit facility and two $500 million term loans. The amended and restated facilities reflect no increase in pricing and will bear interest pursuant to a credit ratings-based grid ranging from 0.725%-1.600% over the applicable adjusted term SOFR. Other terms of the Agreement are similar to the Company’s previous credit facility agreement.

It opened the trading session at $17.10, the shares rose to $17.46 and dropped to $17.09, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HST points out that the company has recorded 7.84% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -16.77% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.98M shares, HST reached to a volume of 8762138 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HST shares is $20.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HST stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $21, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on HST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for HST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for HST in the course of the last twelve months was 11.93.

Trading performance analysis for HST stock

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.47. With this latest performance, HST shares gained by 0.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.55 for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.34, while it was recorded at 17.11 for the last single week of trading, and 17.92 for the last 200 days.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.74 and a Gross Margin at -2.32. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.38.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.09.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. go to 28.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]

There are presently around $12,234 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 118,635,189, which is approximately 2.579% of the company’s market cap and around 1.15% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 72,613,291 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.26 billion in HST stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $857.85 million in HST stock with ownership of nearly -5.989% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 280 institutional holders increased their position in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ:HST] by around 69,667,594 shares. Additionally, 253 investors decreased positions by around 71,064,845 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 561,978,666 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 702,711,105 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HST stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,881,137 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 7,636,938 shares during the same period.