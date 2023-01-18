Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] stock Initiated by Jefferies analyst, price target now $11

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [NYSE: YMM] plunged by -$0.36 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $10.18 during the day while it closed the day at $9.62. The company report on November 23, 2022 that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stock has also gained 1.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, YMM stock has inclined by 68.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 10.83% and gained 20.25% year-on date.

The market cap for YMM stock reached $9.83 billion, with 1.06 billion shares outstanding and 921.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.61M shares, YMM reached a trading volume of 9966058 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YMM shares is $12.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YMM stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19.50, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on YMM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for YMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.88.

YMM stock trade performance evaluation

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.26. With this latest performance, YMM shares gained by 14.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.87 for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.88, while it was recorded at 9.47 for the last single week of trading, and 7.24 for the last 200 days.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] shares currently have an operating margin of -82.00 and a Gross Margin at +45.46. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -78.47.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.75.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.40 and a Current Ratio set at 11.40.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [NYSE:YMM] by around 40,554,565 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 25,585,040 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 330,908,108 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 397,047,713 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YMM stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,974,869 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 10,742,698 shares during the same period.