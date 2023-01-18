For Baker Hughes Company [BKR], Analyst sees a rise to $29. What next?

Baker Hughes Company [NASDAQ: BKR] closed the trading session at $31.48 on 01/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $31.32, while the highest price level was $31.82. The company report on January 9, 2023 that Baker Hughes Names Ganesh Ramaswamy as Executive Vice President of Industrial & Energy Technology.

Ganesh Ramaswamy.

Ramaswamy will lead Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) business segment to continue positioning Baker Hughes for new frontiers and build out diversified solutions .

The stocks have a year to date performance of 6.60 percent and weekly performance of 3.08 percent. The stock has been moved at 15.91 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.63 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 37.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.16M shares, BKR reached to a volume of 5928297 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Baker Hughes Company [BKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKR shares is $34.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Baker Hughes Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Baker Hughes Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38.30, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on BKR stock. On March 31, 2022, analysts increased their price target for BKR shares from 28 to 43.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baker Hughes Company is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for BKR in the course of the last twelve months was 367.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

BKR stock trade performance evaluation

Baker Hughes Company [BKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.08. With this latest performance, BKR shares gained by 8.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.70 for Baker Hughes Company [BKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.35, while it was recorded at 31.26 for the last single week of trading, and 28.88 for the last 200 days.

Baker Hughes Company [BKR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baker Hughes Company [BKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.72 and a Gross Margin at +22.16. Baker Hughes Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.07.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.60.

Baker Hughes Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Baker Hughes Company [BKR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baker Hughes Company go to 46.05%.

Baker Hughes Company [BKR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $31,112 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKR stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 124,023,259, which is approximately 13.256% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 119,365,664 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.76 billion in BKR stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $3.56 billion in BKR stock with ownership of nearly -5.766% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baker Hughes Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 313 institutional holders increased their position in Baker Hughes Company [NASDAQ:BKR] by around 91,618,773 shares. Additionally, 317 investors decreased positions by around 87,227,042 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 809,460,240 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 988,306,055 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKR stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,839,227 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 8,016,395 shares during the same period.