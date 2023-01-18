Flex Ltd. [FLEX] stock Initiated by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $24

Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ: FLEX] closed the trading session at $23.91 on 01/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $23.86, while the highest price level was $25.12. The company report on January 17, 2023 that Flex factory in Sorocaba recognized as the first Sustainability Lighthouse in Brazil by the World Economic Forum.

Flex factory site in Brazil honored for developing a holistic circular economy ecosystem through implementation of smart factory utilities management and IoT sensors.

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) today announced its factory site in Sorocaba, Brazil has been designated as a Sustainability Lighthouse, a special distinction of the World Economic Forum’s Global Lighthouse Network (GLN). This is the first factory in Brazil to receive a Sustainability Lighthouse recognition and comes just three months after the company’s factory in Sorocaba was admitted into the GLN.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.42 percent and weekly performance of 3.24 percent. The stock has been moved at 66.50 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 41.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.23M shares, FLEX reached to a volume of 10900107 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Flex Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Flex Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Cross Research analysts kept a Buy rating on FLEX stock. On February 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for FLEX shares from 21 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flex Ltd. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLEX in the course of the last twelve months was 86.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Flex Ltd. [FLEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.24. With this latest performance, FLEX shares gained by 4.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.82 for Flex Ltd. [FLEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.33, while it was recorded at 23.57 for the last single week of trading, and 18.03 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flex Ltd. [FLEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.91 and a Gross Margin at +7.33. Flex Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.32.

Flex Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flex Ltd. go to 16.85%.

There are presently around $10,352 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLEX stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 53,915,664, which is approximately -0.534% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 27,598,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $659.88 million in FLEX stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $654.15 million in FLEX stock with ownership of nearly 4.698% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Flex Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 197 institutional holders increased their position in Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ:FLEX] by around 40,126,378 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 40,531,475 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 352,295,256 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 432,953,109 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLEX stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,300,897 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 3,487,579 shares during the same period.