Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] Revenue clocked in at $19.63 billion, down -5.02% YTD: What’s Next?

Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE: EMR] price plunged by -6.82 percent to reach at -$6.68. The company report on January 17, 2023 that EMERSON ANNOUNCES PREMIUM, ALL-CASH PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS FOR $53 PER SHARE.

Proposal Represents Immediate, Compelling Cash Premium of 32% Over NI’s Closing Share Price on January 12, 2023.

Offers Deal Certainty for NI Shareholders – No Financing Contingency, No Anticipated Regulatory Concerns.

A sum of 8793438 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.35M shares. Emerson Electric Co. shares reached a high of $95.45 and dropped to a low of $90.43 until finishing in the latest session at $91.24.

The one-year EMR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.14.

Guru’s Opinion on Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]:

UBS have made an estimate for Emerson Electric Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $97 to $96. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Emerson Electric Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $105 to $100, while Bernstein kept a Mkt Perform rating on EMR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emerson Electric Co. is set at 2.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for EMR in the course of the last twelve months was 46.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

EMR Stock Performance Analysis:

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.19. With this latest performance, EMR shares dropped by -6.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.22 for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.08, while it was recorded at 96.65 for the last single week of trading, and 87.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Emerson Electric Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.04 and a Gross Margin at +39.68. Emerson Electric Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.46.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.70.

Emerson Electric Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $39,119 million, or 76.10% of EMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 55,082,431, which is approximately 1.117% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,366,462 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.5 billion in EMR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.34 billion in EMR stock with ownership of nearly 1.191% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Emerson Electric Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 763 institutional holders increased their position in Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE:EMR] by around 21,641,894 shares. Additionally, 767 investors decreased positions by around 24,436,265 shares, while 296 investors held positions by with 382,672,622 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 428,750,781 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EMR stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,406,146 shares, while 124 institutional investors sold positions of 1,924,920 shares during the same period.