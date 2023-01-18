Dow Inc. [DOW] gain 13.91% so far this year. What now?

Dow Inc. [NYSE: DOW] loss -2.18% or -1.28 points to close at $57.40 with a heavy trading volume of 5946537 shares. The company report on January 17, 2023 that Dow and Bridgestone Partner To Drive Forward Sustainable Mobility Solutions.

It opened the trading session at $58.31, the shares rose to $58.48 and dropped to $57.26, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DOW points out that the company has recorded 13.73% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -33.77% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.35M shares, DOW reached to a volume of 5946537 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dow Inc. [DOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOW shares is $52.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Dow Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Dow Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $71 to $45, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on DOW stock. On September 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DOW shares from 60 to 47.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dow Inc. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOW in the course of the last twelve months was 5.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for DOW stock

Dow Inc. [DOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.84. With this latest performance, DOW shares gained by 11.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.26 for Dow Inc. [DOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.49, while it was recorded at 57.73 for the last single week of trading, and 54.56 for the last 200 days.

Dow Inc. [DOW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Dow Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Dow Inc. [DOW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dow Inc. go to -9.02%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dow Inc. [DOW]

There are presently around $25,859 million, or 65.60% of DOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,747,736, which is approximately -0.532% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,414,349 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.61 billion in DOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.12 billion in DOW stock with ownership of nearly -2.9% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dow Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 686 institutional holders increased their position in Dow Inc. [NYSE:DOW] by around 28,131,184 shares. Additionally, 713 investors decreased positions by around 47,815,090 shares, while 220 investors held positions by with 374,551,507 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 450,497,781 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOW stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,939,522 shares, while 174 institutional investors sold positions of 5,479,991 shares during the same period.