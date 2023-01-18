CVS Health Corporation [CVS] Is Currently -0.61 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

CVS Health Corporation [NYSE: CVS] loss -0.61% on the last trading session, reaching $89.37 price per share at the time. The company report on January 13, 2023 that CVS Health to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS) will hold a conference call with analysts and investors on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results.

An audio webcast of the event will be broadcast simultaneously on the Investor Relations portion of the CVS Health website at investors.cvshealth.com where it will be archived for a period of one year.

CVS Health Corporation represents 1.31 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $116.46 billion with the latest information. CVS stock price has been found in the range of $89.11 to $90.56.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.46M shares, CVS reached a trading volume of 12306547 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CVS Health Corporation [CVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVS shares is $116.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for CVS Health Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $124 to $119. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2022, representing the official price target for CVS Health Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on CVS stock. On May 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CVS shares from 122 to 112.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CVS Health Corporation is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVS in the course of the last twelve months was 6.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for CVS stock

CVS Health Corporation [CVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.32. With this latest performance, CVS shares dropped by -11.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.72 for CVS Health Corporation [CVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.92, while it was recorded at 89.77 for the last single week of trading, and 97.37 for the last 200 days.

CVS Health Corporation [CVS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CVS Health Corporation [CVS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.12 and a Gross Margin at +17.77. CVS Health Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.71.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.30.

CVS Health Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CVS Health Corporation [CVS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS Health Corporation go to 5.41%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CVS Health Corporation [CVS]

There are presently around $91,587 million, or 80.70% of CVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 115,934,841, which is approximately 1.512% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 93,850,627 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.39 billion in CVS stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $5.44 billion in CVS stock with ownership of nearly 3.502% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,140 institutional holders increased their position in CVS Health Corporation [NYSE:CVS] by around 35,534,869 shares. Additionally, 1,039 investors decreased positions by around 29,950,093 shares, while 242 investors held positions by with 959,318,677 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,024,803,639 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVS stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,115,266 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 3,043,703 shares during the same period.