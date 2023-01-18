CSX Corporation [CSX] Is Currently 0.56 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

CSX Corporation [NASDAQ: CSX] gained 0.56% or 0.18 points to close at $32.60 with a heavy trading volume of 13345257 shares. The company report on January 5, 2023 that Central South Carolina Megasite Receives CSX Select Site Designation.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Select Sites are development-ready properties along the CSX network where standard land use considerations and comprehensive due diligence items have been previously addressed. These properties are able to meet the needs of a wide variety of manufacturers, significantly reducing the time required to construct facilities and ultimately bring products to market.

It opened the trading session at $32.57, the shares rose to $32.865 and dropped to $32.245, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CSX points out that the company has recorded 13.08% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -26.36% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 14.14M shares, CSX reached to a volume of 13345257 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CSX Corporation [CSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSX shares is $33.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for CSX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $38 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2022, representing the official price target for CSX Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Bernstein analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on CSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CSX Corporation is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSX in the course of the last twelve months was 25.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for CSX stock

CSX Corporation [CSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.43. With this latest performance, CSX shares dropped by -0.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.99 for CSX Corporation [CSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.46, while it was recorded at 32.47 for the last single week of trading, and 31.31 for the last 200 days.

CSX Corporation [CSX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

CSX Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

CSX Corporation [CSX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX Corporation go to 11.56%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CSX Corporation [CSX]

There are presently around $50,306 million, or 76.00% of CSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 184,938,921, which is approximately -0.24% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 137,888,716 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.5 billion in CSX stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $3.21 billion in CSX stock with ownership of nearly -10.134% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CSX Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 636 institutional holders increased their position in CSX Corporation [NASDAQ:CSX] by around 83,023,763 shares. Additionally, 616 investors decreased positions by around 115,443,598 shares, while 304 investors held positions by with 1,344,659,229 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,543,126,590 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSX stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,589,359 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 7,355,045 shares during the same period.